Texas Tech heads to its first Final Four, upsets Gonzaga

Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard calls a play during the first half of the team's West Regional final against Gonzaga the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. shoots between Texas Tech guards Jarrett Culver, left, and Matt Mooney during the first half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gonzaga coach Mark Few shouts during the second half of the team's West Regional final against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Texas Tech celebrates after the team scored against Gonzaga during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, right, pulls the ball away from Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Texas Tech is going to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Jarrett Culver scored 19 points and the third-seeded Red Raiders produced a suffocating defense in the second half to beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final.

Neither team led by more than seven points in a game that featured 11 ties and 15 lead changes.

Texas Tech led 71-69 with 11 seconds left when Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins committed a technical foul by making contact with Matt Mooney, who was out of bounds attempting an inbounds pass. Texas Tech went 4 of 4 on free-throw attempts the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Gonzaga entered the day leading all Division I teams in scoring and field-goal percentage, while Texas Tech ranked second in field-goal percentage defense.

Texas Tech’s defense won that matchup, as Gonzaga shot just 36.4 percent overall and 3 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points for Gonzaga. Brandon Clarke added 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Zags were bidding for their second Final Four berth in three years.

Texas Tech is the first team from the Lone Star State to make a Final Four since Texas got there in 2003.