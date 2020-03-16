69°F
NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament that could have been

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2020 - 5:36 pm

The reality of a March without college basketball is starting to set in. What normally would have been Selection Sunday arrived, and no brackets were unveiled.

If you think you are miserable without numerous pools to enter, think about what Rutgers and its fans are going through. The Scarlet Knights were poised to make their first NCAA Tournament since 1991 before the coronavirus outbreak forced cancellation of the event.

So many athletes were denied the chance to live out the dream of playing in one of the most revered sporting events in the world.

Even more fans were denied the escape from reality of seeing how one of the most wide-open fields in recent memory was going to play out .

It’s a perfect opportunity for a game of “What If?”

So we decided to find out in our own way. We have locked ourselves in the committee room (Starbucks) for the past several days and come up with a version of what the tournament field could have looked like.

For the purpose of this exercise, several teams did themselves some good in their conference tournaments.

Virginia stayed hot and won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament to move up a few spots, as did Michigan State in the Big Ten. Arizona finally lived up to its lofty computer numbers and won the Pac-12 tournament.

Connecticut made a run in the American to steal the bid that would have gone to Stanford, and Northern Colorado was one of several smaller conference teams to dethrone the top seed in their league.

Obviously, just seeing a bracket is not enough. So we will play this thing out, starting Tuesday with two of the four first-round games.

Check back here to find out who wins each game, complete with a summary of how it went down.

The upsets, the buzzer-beaters, the drama, all played out on these pages. Most of the NCAA Tournament selection guidelines were followed, though there are a few exceptions with some early rematches and conference matchups possible. After all, it’s fantasy, and there are a lot of Big Ten teams.

It’s not the same. Not even close. But it’s March, and we’re just not ready to let the best event in sports go out with nary a whimper.

So here it is: The bracket for our “What If Tournament.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Prop bets are displayed above the crowd before the start of Super Bowl in the sports book at Re ...
Station Casinos refunds NCAA futures
By / RJ

Some bettors had contacted the Review-Journal after they were unable to cash their tickets following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

Basketball fans take in the first day of the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Sportsbook on Marc ...
Westgate not altering March Madness plans
By / RJ

The casino is monitoring developments with the coronavirus, but its 1,500-seat auditorium will be open for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

An Aug. 29, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas skyline. Las Vegas is set to bid on nearly a h ...
Vegas ‘uniquely positioned’ to host numerous NCAA events
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

The NCAA will start accepting bids Monday on nearly two dozen sports championships. This is the first year that Las Vegas is eligible to bid after the governing body for college sports indefinitely suspended a ban last year that prevented events from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games.