Time, TV set for Lady Rebels’ NCAA Tournament opener vs. Michigan
No. 11 seed UNLV will play No. 6 Michigan on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The time and TV channel are set for the UNLV women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament opener.
The No. 11-seeded Lady Rebels will play No. 6 Michigan in a first-round game at noon Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU (Cox Cable channel 320, Century Link 605, Dish Network 141, DirecTV 208).
UNLV (31-2), ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll, is on a 22-game win streak. Coach Lindy La Rocque’s squad is led by Mountain West tournament MVP Desi-Rae Young, who averaged 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds this season.
Michigan (22-9), ranked No. 18 by AP, has lost four of its past six games, though three of those defeats came against ranked opponents. The Wolverines were without their two leading scorers, fifth-year guard Leigha Brown (18.0) and sophomore guard Laila Phelia (16.9), down the stretch, but both played in the Big Ten tournament.
