UMBC’s upset over Virginia means free Little Caesar’s pizza

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 11:02 am
 

Crazy happened last night when 16-seed UMBC upset one-seed Virginia, the first time a one-seed was upset in the first round of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Little Caesar’s is capitalizing on the crazy by offering a free pizza lunch.

The “If Crazy Happens” promotion offers a free lunch combo to every customer, which includes one personal, four-slice deep dish pizza and one 20-ounce Pepsi drink.

The offer is only valid from 11:30 p.m.-1 p.m. on April 2, the day of the NCAA National Championship.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

