UMBC’s upset over Virginia means free Little Caesar’s pizza

Little Caesar’s is capitalizing on the crazy by offering a free pizza lunch.

UMBC players celebrate a teammate's basket against Virginia during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A promotional ad for Little Caesars "If Crazy Happens" promotion. (Little Caesars)

UMBC's Jourdan Grant (5) celebrates after a basket against Virginia during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Crazy happened last night when 16-seed UMBC upset one-seed Virginia, the first time a one-seed was upset in the first round of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

Little Caesar’s is capitalizing on the crazy by offering a free pizza lunch.

The “If Crazy Happens” promotion offers a free lunch combo to every customer, which includes one personal, four-slice deep dish pizza and one 20-ounce Pepsi drink.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The offer is only valid from 11:30 p.m.-1 p.m. on April 2, the day of the NCAA National Championship.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.