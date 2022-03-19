78°F
Underdog Lady Rebels favorite with local bettors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2022 - 3:50 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Kenadee Winfrey, left, and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, right, walk to the bu ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Kenadee Winfrey, left, and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, right, walk to the bus to head to Tuscon, Ariz. for the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, outside of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Many local sports bettors will be rooting for the long-shot UNLV Lady Rebels to win the NCAA women’s tournament.

The Lady Rebels, a 500-1 choice to win the event as a 13-seed, were the most wagered-on team in the field on the STN Sports App.

Station Casinos revealed in a tweet posted Saturday afternoon that more bets were placed on UNLV to win the tournament than Connecticut, which has won 10 titles since 2000 but none since 2016.

The Huskies are the second-most bet upon team and have the second-lowest odds to win. South Carolina, the tournament favorite, had the third-most bets.

Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top five.

UNLV, which is in the tournament for the first time in 20 years, opens play against No. 4 seed Arizona on the road in Tucson on Saturday night.

The Lady Rebels are a 14.5-point underdog in the 7 p.m. game.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

