NCAA Tournament

Villanova begins greasing street poles before NCAA championship

The Associated Press
April 2, 2018 - 5:27 pm
 

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Authorities around the Villanova University campus are preparing — and, yes, greasing utility poles — in anticipation of fan celebrations if the school prevails in the NCAA championship men’s basketball game over Michigan.

Radnor police Lt. Chris Flanagan tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that poles were being greased around the university, which straddles Radnor and Lower Merion townships. The move is to discourage fans from climbing the poles should Villanova win Monday night.

Philadelphia police used oil and later hydraulic fluid during the Eagles’ successful Super Bowl run to deter celebrating fans from climbing poles and possibly injuring themselves or others.

When Villanova won in 2016, most of the more than 20 arrests were for disorderly conduct, but Flanagan said at least four people were arrested for assaulting police horses.

