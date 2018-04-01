Villanova dominates Kansas, 95-79, advances to title game

Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers Saturday night, playing long ball to snuff out the Kansas Jayhawks early in a 95-79 victory.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) drives past Kansas guard Malik Newman during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas's Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks over Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas's Udoka Azubuike, top, dunks over Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) dunks during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) dunks during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO — One by one, Villanova keeps winning games and getting closer to another national title.

Three by three, the Wildcats kept knocking down shots, making sure Kansas wouldn’t get in their way.

Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers Saturday night, playing long ball to snuff out the Jayhawks early in a 95-79 victory.

Junior Eric Paschall led the barrage, going 4 for 5 from 3, 10 for 11 overall, and finishing with a career-high 24 points. But the hoop was as wide as the Alamodome for pretty much everyone in a Wildcats jersey. Villanova shot 45 percent from 3.

Next up is Michigan, which will try to guard the perimeter Monday night when Villanova (35-5) goes for its second title in three seasons.