Virginia beats Oregon; Purdue wins in OT

Virginia guard Ty Jerome plays against Oregon during the first half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver reaches for a pass as Michigan guard Charles Matthews defends during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Purdue's Ryan Cline (14) and Carsen Edwards celebrate after defeating Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, right, shoots over Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ty Jerome scored 13 points and put Virginia ahead for good by sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 left as the top-seeded Cavaliers outlasted No. 12 seed Oregon 53-49 in a South Region semifinal.

Oregon took a 45-42 lead on a Louis King 3-pointer with 5:43 left, but the Ducks wouldn’t make another basket the rest of the night.

Virginia’s victory snapped Oregon’s 10-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers will face No. 3 seed Purdue in the South Region championship game Saturday. Virginia is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 1984, while Purdue is trying to get there for the first time since 1980.

Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44

Texas Tech is in a regional final for the second straight year after defeating Michigan in the second West Region semifinal in Anaheim, California.

Jarrett Culver scored 22 points and Davide Moretti added 15 as the Red Raiders knocked out last year’s national runner-up.

Texas Tech led most of the game and was up by as many as 25 as it held the Wolverines to 32.7 percent shooting from the field. Michigan missed its first 18 3-point attempts until C.J. Baird made one with 22 seconds remaining.

Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan with 17 points.

The Red Raiders will face Gonzaga for the right to go to the Final Four. It will be the third time the two teams have faced each other and the second time in NCAA Tournament play. Texas Tech has won both meetings.

Purdue 99, Tennessee 94, OT

Purdue is in the South Region final after outlasting Tennessee in overtime.

Carsen Edwards made two of three free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force OT for the Boilermakers. He followed with six more in the extra session, including a free throw with 6 seconds left to seal the game. Edwards finished with 29 points.

Ryan Cline had 27 before fouling out as Purdue reached its first regional final since 2000.

The third-seeded Boilermakers face No. 1 seed Virginia on Saturday.

Purdue won despite shooting 16 of 33 on free-throw attempts and squandering an 18-point, second-half lead.

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield each scored 21 points for second-seeded Tennessee.

Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58

Gonzaga is the first team in the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs beat Florida State, holding off the Seminoles and advancing to face either Texas Tech in the regional final.

Rui Hachimura scored 17 points, one of four Gonzaga players with at least 14. Trent Forrest scored 20 for Florida State.