Virginia reaches Final Four, beats Purdue in OT

Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, center, reacts with teammates Kyle Guy and Jack Salt (33) after hitting a shot to send the game into overtime in the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Purdue, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) puts up a shot against Virginia's Jack Salt (33) during the second half of the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue's Matt Haarms is seen at the end of regulation during the second half of the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Virginia, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia's Jack Salt (33) celebrates with teammates Mamadi Diakite and Ty Jerome (11) as Purdue's Matt Haarms (32) watches after Diakite hit a shot to send the game to overtime of the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and beat the third-seeded Boilermakers 80-75 in overtime.

Virginia had forced overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.

Edwards matched a career-high with 42 points and shot 10 of 19 from 3-point range. He was one shy of the NCAA Tournament record of 11 3-pointers in a game, set by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer against Michigan in 1990.

De’Andre Hunter drove to the basket and hit a layup with 28 seconds left to put Virginia ahead for good at 76-75.

Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Kyle Guy hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining. Purdue’s hopes for a game-tying 3-pointer ended when Edwards’ long pass to Ryan Cline went out of bounds with 2.1 seconds left.

Ty Jerome had 24 points and seven assists for Virginia.

Purdue was seeking its first Final Four appearance since 1980.

Earlier Saturday, Texas Tech beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final to become the first team to go to the Final Four.