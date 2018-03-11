Warren Buffett offering employees millions in NCAA Tournament pool

Berkshire Hathaway employees will have a chance to win as much as $2 million a year for life in their office pool for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Creighton guard Marcus Foster (0) drives to the basket against Providence guard Alpha Diallo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

But the contest is only open to the roughly 375,000 employees of Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate.

To win $1 million a year for life, employees have to guess the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament correctly.

Buffett says that he’ll double the prize to $2 million a year for life if Creightons win the entire tournament.

But upsets are common, so the big prizes may be safe.

Berkshire also offers a $100,000 prize for the bracket that remains perfect the longest.

If more than one person ties in the contest, the prize will be split.