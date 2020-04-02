78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NCAA Tournament

What If Tournament: Kansas, Villanova favored in Final Four

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2020 - 6:32 pm
 

The Final Four semifinal matchups in the Review-Journal’s What If Tournament appear to be competitive on paper.

Vinny Magliulo, a longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker who works for VSiN, set numbers on Saturday’s hypothetical games.

Villanova would be a 1-point favorite over Oregon and Kansas a 2½-point favorite over Michigan State.

Magliulo said he thinks those would have been two solid matchups for sportsbooks.

“They would definitely generate plenty of betting action,” he said.

That could be particularly true of the prop betting action with some intriguing players on the floor.

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has been the breakout star of the tournament and would figure to be the subject of props on his points, rebounds and assists. Pritchard erupted for 42 points in a game earlier in the tournament.

Pritchard would have plenty of competition in Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, who also would generate plenty of interest in the prop market.

The winner of the matchup between Kansas, the tournament favorite, and Michigan State should determine the favorite for the title game. The Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in the nation, according to KenPom.com, and the Spartans are No. 7. Oregon (No. 17) and Villanova (No. 18) complete a Final Four of all top 20 teams in the computer rankings.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
2
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
3
Oklahoma City bomber’s son charged in Henderson attack
Oklahoma City bomber’s son charged in Henderson attack
4
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
5
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket ...
#WhatIf tournament: Duke eliminated
By Adam Hill / RJ

Freshman star Vernon Carey missed two free throws in the final second as Duke was ousted by Richmond in the Review-Journal’s NCAA Tournament simulation.