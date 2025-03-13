Where to watch the NCAA Tournament in Las Vegas

From free viewing parties to VIP private rooms, sportsbooks to theaters, Las Vegas is offering basketball fans a variety of ways to watch the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

From free viewing parties to VIP private rooms, sportsbooks to theaters, the Las Vegas Valley is offering basketball fans a variety of ways to watch the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here is a list of some of the March Madness watch parties happening at casinos, bars and restaurants.

Central Las Vegas

Oyo Las Vegas

115 E. Tropicana Ave.

oyolasvegas.com

Guests can purchase a March Mania Wristband March 20-22 for $99, offering four hours of unlimited domestic draft beer, house wine and house liquor at select locations throughout the property. Wristbands can be used at Splash Cantina, Lobby Bar or Underground Lounge.

Palms

4321 W. Flamingo Road

palms.com

Admission is free to the Palms Pool’s Basketball Bonanza with multi-game viewing. Reservations are available for bungalows, cabanas and daybeds with food and beverage minimums. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. March 20-23. The viewing party also features live betting action, interactive games, DJs and food and drink specials.

Rio

3700 W. Flamingo Road

riolasvegas.com

The Rio Event Stage features viewings of the tournament through April 7. The “Full Court Frenzy” viewing party 8 a.m.-9 p.m. March 20-23 offers all ages seating. VIP seating available for ages 21 and older for $200. Viewings of the games are also available at Luckley Tavern & Grill, Lapa Lounge, Shutters Bar and the William Hill Sportsbook.

Tailgate Social

Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

tailgatesociallv.com

The “Buckets and Brews” viewing parties offer chicken wings or Tailgate nachos for $19, and a wide selection of beers and crafted cocktails March 20-21, with a $95 food and beverage minimum per person per session; March 22-23 with a $75 minimum per session; March 27-30 with a $50 minimum per game; and with no minimum on April 5 or April 8. Reservations are recommended.

Westgate

3000 Paradise Road

westgatelasvegas.com

— Westgate’s Hoops Central features a watch party at the International Theater March 20-22. Doors open at 8 a.m. at the International Theater with giant HD screens, satellite betting stations and access to food and drink specials. Tickets start at $45 March 20-21 and $25 March 22.

— Free viewing and first-come, first-served seating is available at the International Bar and the SuperBook, with food and drink specials throughout the property, including six-pack beer buckets for $30.

Downtown Las Vegas

Circa

8 Fremont St.

circalasvegas.com

— Circa Sportsbook’s “Mega March” Wednesday through March 23, March 27-30, April 5 and April 7 offers a variety of seating options, food and beverage packages and more.

— Stadium Swim’s “Mania Under the Sun” watch parties on March 19-23, March 27-30, April 5 and April 7 feature six heated pools, a 143-foot diagonal high-definition screen, cabanas, daybeds, poolside boxes and more.

— Galaxy Watch Zone’s “Big Bracket” free watch parties take place in the Galaxy Ballroom starting Wednesday through March 23, with Circa Sports satellite betting stations, cocktails and concessions. Seating is first come, first served.

— “Big Bracket” Private Watch Zones in a private room at Circa’s meetings and conventions space will be available March 20-23. Rooms feature 75” 4K TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi, unlimited stadium-style food and drinks, a private cocktail server, access to Circa Sports satellite betting stations and the main viewing area.

The D

301 Fremont St.

thed.com

— “March Hoops,” located on the 12th Floor in the Detroit ballroom, starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. March 20-23; free and open to the public. The watch party offers games from multiple high-definition screens, a Circa Sports satellite betting station, cocktails and concessions.

— Private Man Caves for groups of eight or more are available March 20-23. Each space includes 75” 4K display TVs, a private cocktail server, unlimited stadium-style food and beverages and access to a Circa Sports satellite betting station and the main viewing area.

Plaza

1 Main St.

plazahotelcasino.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. at the Showroom for viewing parties March 20-22. Tickets start at $100 per person and include entry to a raffle, unlimited draft beer, two free well drinks and unlimited soft drinks. Groups can reserve tables for 4 or 6 people.

East Las Vegas

Boulder Station

4111 Boulder Highway

boulderstation.com

Throughout the tournament, guests can enjoy a variety of drink specials at select bars across all Station Casinos properties, including $20 beer buckets (domestic or import), shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch Resort

2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

greenvalleyranch.com

— Doors open at 8:30 a.m. March 20-21 at the Estancia Ballroom for the free March Hoops viewing party featuring first-come, first-served seating, cocktails available for purchase and STN Sports wagering kiosks.

— The Sportsbook offers table seatings from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to the end of the last game with a $160 beverage minimum. For reservations, call 702-617-6800.

— Borracha Mexcian Cantina opens at 9 a.m. March 20-23 and offers its full menu of Mexican-inspired dishes, brunch and bottomless micheladas and mimosas for $25.

— Throughout the tournament, select bars are offering drink specials, including $20 beer buckets, shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.

Sunset Station

1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

sunsetstation.com

— The Sportsbook & Bar offers table or booth seating options with a $150 minimum spend.

— Throughout the tournament, select bars are offering $20 beer buckets, shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.

Multiple locations

PT’s Taverns

Las Vegas Valley locations offer food and beverage specials, including two crunchy tacos ($3), grilled bratwurst ($5), mini corn dogs with french fries ($5), grilled chicken, bacon and chipotle ranch quesadillas ($5), and 7-inch cheese or pepperoni personal pizzas served with boneless wings and a choice of dipping sauce ($10). Locations also have happy hour specials 5-7 p.m. and midnight-2 a.m. ptstaverns.com

North Las Vegas

Seventy Six Taverns locations at 7225 Aliante Parkway and 6345 N. Lamb Blvd. offer $12 beer buckets and 16oz. Bud, Bud Light, or Michelob Ultra for $3, with $7 food offerings. seventysixtaverns.com

Northwest

Rampart Casino

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

theresortatsummerlin.com

— The Race & Sports Book offers Bracket Buster drawings for $100 free slot play every time a lower seeded team beats a higher seeded team March 20-23 (one entry for every $20 wagered on the tournament).

— Through April 7, all casino bars offer tournament game drink specials, including $2 draft beers, $15 buckets of beer and $4 cocktails.

Santa Fe Station

4949 N. Rancho Drive

santafestation.com

— The Race & Sportsbook offers premium seats with no reserved seating or minimums at the Sports Bar or tables in the Sports Lounge. To reserve a VIP booth, visit the Sportsbook counter for details.

— Stallone’s Italian Eatery offers game-day specials, including 10 wings with any pizza purchase for $12.99, two slices and a drink for $11.99 ($14.99 for two specialty slices) and $3 for any hero with chips and a drink.

— Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina offers viewing from the bar, a happy hour food menu, domestic beer buckets for $20 and imported beer buckets for $27.

— Throughout the tournament, select bars are offering $20 beer buckets (domestic or import), shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.

South Las Vegas

Silverton

3333 Blue Diamond Road

silvertoncasino.com

View the games March 20-23 at the Flare Bar, Mermaid Lounge and Shady Grove Bar & Lounge featuring drink specials, including $2.50 draft beer or $20 beer buckets of Modelo or Pacifico, and $6 shots of Jack Daniel’s, Jameson, Patron Silver or Tito’s.

South Point

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

southpointcasino.com

Doors open at 8 a.m. March 20-22 for “The Most Massive Madness Party in Vegas” in the Exhibit Hall. Free admission. Seats are first come, first served. Fans can enjoy food and drink specials, including Tito’s cocktails ($5), Budweiser products ($4), Pendleton drinks ($5), buckets of six Budweiser products ($20) and more. Betting windows and self-betting kiosks onsite.

Triple Crown Cigar Lounge

Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South

triplecrowncigarlounge.com

Doors open at 9 a.m. Wednesday through March 22 for viewing parties featuring seating, a full bar menu and cigar selections. Drink specials include the Mayhem Margarita ($12) and mix-and-match beer buckets ($30 for five beers). Viewing parties at the lounge are available through the championship game on April 7.

Southwest

Durango

6915 S. Durango Drive

durangoresort.com

— Oasis Lounge offers March Hoops viewing March 20-23 with seating for a $100 beverage minimum. Bottle service is also available. For reservations, email durangogroupdining@stationcasinos.com.

— Sportsbook offers reserved seating Thursday through Saturday. Guests can select half-day seating (9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and 3:15-10 p.m.) or full-day seating starting at 8:30 a.m. Prices vary.

— The George offers viewing parties with half-day or full-day time slots March 20-23. Half-day slots begin at 8:30 a.m. or 4 p.m. with a food and beverage minimum starting at $175 March 20-22 and $75 on March 23. Full day (8:30 a.m.-last game) starts with a $300 food and beverage minimum March 20-22 and $150 on March 23. For reservations, visit thegeorgelv.com.

— Throughout the tournament, select bars are offering $20 beer buckets (domestic or import), shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.

— Bel-Aire Lounge offers viewing parties and food and drink packages. Reservations are encouraged.

Strip

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

cabowabocantina.com

Starting Tuesday, Cabo Wabo Cantina offers viewing parties, game day bites and beverages throughout the tournament. Half-day reservations include up to six hours of games and require a $100 food and beverage minimum, while a full day reservation requires a $200 minimum.

Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Caesars Race & Sportsbook, Montecristo Cigar Bar, Stadia Bar and Vista Cocktail Lounge offer tournament viewings, betting stations, drink packages and more.

The Cosmopolitan

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— Doors open at 7:30 a.m. March 20-21 and open at 8 a.m. March 22 at the Belmont Ballroom for the “Hoops & Hops” viewing experience. All-inclusive ticket packages with a single-day open bar ticket start at $300 Thursday and Friday, and $150 on Saturday ($675 for a three-day open bar ticket). The event also includes bar games, sports betting windows, a hardwood court for fans to test their free throw shooting skills, and complimentary entry to Marquee Nightclub with a “Hoops & Hops” wristband. A la carte food and beverage options are also available. For reserved seating, call 702-698-6797. For general entry, seating is first come, first served.

— CliQue Bar & Lounge offers “Battle of the Brackets” Tuesday through April 7. The lounge opens at 9 a.m. March 20-23; table minimums starts at $500 per viewing session, with bar seating starting at $150 minimum per session. For reservations, visit cliquelv.com.

The Cromwell

3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Caesars Race & Sportsbook offers seating packages throughout the tournament, with packages starting at $25 Tuesday and Wednesday, $350 March 20-21, $150 March 22 and $125 March 23. Interlude offers table packages starting at $100 March 20-23, with table packages also available at Bound.

Flamingo

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Caesars Sportsbook Fan Zone offers table viewing packages March 20-23, and throughout the tournament. Packages include one bucket of beer. Gordon Ramsay Burger offers game-day favorites, including the Cluck Yeah G.F.C. (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Sandwich, Hell’s Kitchen Burger and more.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

flankerlv.com

Offers a variety of seating options throughout the tournament with a food and beverage minimum spend.

Fontainebleau

2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

— BleauLive Theater hosts the “March Mania” viewing experience March 20-22 with onsite betting stations, open bar passes, VIP seating and more. Tickets start at $200 March 20-21 and $150 March 22. Reserved seating reservations can be made by emailing marchmania@fblasvegas.com.

— The Tavern at the resort’s sportsbook offers VIP couch, dining table, and bar top seating throughout the tournament. Admission is complimentary with an open premium bar and an elevated dining menu upgrade available for purchase. Premium and VIP seating is available, with reservations starting at $350 per person in the main dining room. For reservations, email TavernManagement@fblasvegas.com.

Harrah’s

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Caesars Race & Sportsbook offers table viewing packages Tuesday through March 23, and throughout the tournament. The Lounge features seating packages March 20-23; and open bar packages are also available at the Piano Bar.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Indigo Lounge offers seating options starting at $125 March 20-21, $60 March 22 and $50 March 23. Caesars Race & Sportsbook locations are offering drink packages, with viewings also available at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, and the Lobby Bar.

HyperX Arena

Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

hyperxarenalasvegas.com

Doors open at 9 a.m. March 20-21 at Luxor. Tickets are $135 per person/seat and include a variety of seating options and five call brand drink tickets. For tables or VIP rooms, email vip@alliedesports.com. Food available a la carte for an additional fee. Walk-in seating is also available.

The Linq Promenade

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

thelinq.com

— Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club’s “Hoops Madness Watch Party” features Cousin Sal with comedian Bret Ernst, basketball analyst Tate Frazier, author Joel Solomon, producer for The Ringer Kyle Crichton and sports betting expert Harry Gagnon 4-10 p.m. March 20-21. Admission is free and seating is first come, first served; doors open at 2 p.m. Fans can enjoy drawings and food and drink specials, including $8 shots, $10 well cocktails, $15 specialty cocktails (3-Point Punch, Final Four Fizz and the Swish Sour) and $50 beer buckets. jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

— ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails offers a full-day open bar experience March 20-23 for $175. Seating opens at 8:30 a.m. and includes guaranteed seating for the games. For reservations, visit americanbeerbar.com/march-mayhem-2025.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar’s 2025 Hoops Madness Viewing Party offers morning or afternoon sessions March 20-23 for $150, includes a food and beverage minimum. For reservations, visit ChayoLV.com/hoops-madness.

— A 30-foot LED wall atop the fountain near In-N-Out Burger will showcase the biggest games of the tournament, and specialty cocktails will be available at participating venues.

— Tilted Kilt offers an all-day package with a $200 food and beverage minimum March 20-23. Open seating with a $25 cover charge is also available.

— Virgil’s Real BBQ is offering a variety of game day specials, including 16-ounce draft beers for $7, buckets of beer with five beers for $30, and 25-ounce “Kicked Up Mugs” for $15, including Kicked Up Lemonade, Kicked Up Tea and the High Roller Margarita.

— Yard House celebrates IPA Madness by offering a $15 Flight + Pint deal with $5 pint refills, along with special bites, throughout the tournament.

Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

Caesars Race & Sportsbook and Montecristo Cigar Bar offer seating packages, with viewings also available at Le Cabaret and Le Central Bar.

Planet Hollywood

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

caesars.com/hoops

— PH Live offers watch parties starting at 9 a.m. March 20-22. Las Vegas locals with a valid Nevada ID receive free entry. Food and beverage packages start at $49 for all-you-can-eat buffet and $99 for all-you-can-drink packages.

— Caesars Race & Sportsbook locations are offering drink packages, with viewings also available at Glass Bar starting at 9 a.m. March 20-23, and throughout the tournament at Ringer Sports Bar.

Proper Eats Food Hall

Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

propereatslasvegas.com

Proper Bar offers a $75 per session all-you-can-eat food package March 20-23. Viewing sessions are 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m., and 3:15-9 p.m. Reservations can be made online, or by calling 702-489-2129.

Resorts World

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

rwlasvegas.com

— Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook viewing experience offers table seating with a $125 minimum per person.

— RedTail’s “Bracket Mayhem” offers table reservations with a $75 minimum per person, private viewing rooms, arcade games and food and beverages.

— Doors open at noon March 20-23 for Eight Cigar Lounge’s viewing experience with premium cigars, spirits and large screens.

— Doors open at 10 a.m. March 20-23 for Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge’s “Battle of the Brackets” viewing session. Table reservations start at $100 beverage minimum per person per session. Starting at 11 a.m., fans can enjoy Buffalo wings, deli sandwiches and more, delivered from Junior’s at Resorts World. For reservations visit, gatsbysvegas.com.

Sahara Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

saharalasvegas.com

— The Pool offers viewing on its 240-foot-long video wall, cornhole, beer pong, giveaways and free general admission, starting at 8:30 a.m. March 20-21. The $145 open bar package will be available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the $240 all-day open bar package will be available 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Premium seating starts at a $300 food and beverage minimum. Reservations for complimentary admission or to purchase open bar packages or reserved seating can be made online.

— Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar offers viewing 8 a.m.-midnight March 20-21. VIP bar seating starts at $320.94 per person, per day. Tickets include a $250 food and beverage credit. Tables are also available.

The Strat

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

thestrat.com

— Tickets start at $240 for “Hoops Havoc” viewing parties at The Strat Theater on March 20-22, and tickets start at $250 for March 20-21 at PT’s Stadium & View Lounge. Tickets include well drinks, domestic beer, house wine, non-alcoholic beverages, food, assorted snacks and giveaways. A cash bar will also be available for premium and other drinks. Doors open at 8 a.m.

— The “Kings of Las Vegas” event 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 22 at PT’s Stadium featuring a meet-and-greet with Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Anderson Hunt from the 1990 national championship-winning UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. The event includes a sneak peek at the documentary “Kings of Las Vegas,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the championship journey through the eyes of all 13 players. Tickets are $100, and include an autographed photo, light bites and limited open bar.

Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

treasureisland.com

— Treasure Island Ballroom, located on the second floor convention level, doors open at 8 a.m. March 20-22. Free admission with first-come, first-served seating, satellite betting stations, and food and beverages available for purchase.

— Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar offers first-come, first-served seating and panoramic video walls. Food service starts at 9:30 a.m. No cover.

The Venetian

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

venetianlasvegas.com

— Brackets at The Stadium on March 20-22 offers stadium-style seating, more than 100 TVs, William Hill betting kiosks, food and more. There are several options for viewing. General admission with first-come, first-served seating starts at $200 March 20-21 and $150 March 22, includes open bar.

— Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill offers viewing packages March 20-22.

— Chica at Juliet offers food 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20-23, including firecracker lollipop wings, Parmesan truffle fries and sweet and sour pork ribs. Chica will also offer its normal full menu along with beer buckets for $48 (six bottles).

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

wynnlasvegas.com

— Allegro offers premium viewing, an all-you-can-eat menu, and select alcoholic beverages March 20–23 for a $275 minimum noon to 3 p.m., and a $325 minimum 3 to 8 p.m.

— Charlie’s Sports Bar located near Wynn Race & Sports Book offers unlimited food and beverage viewing packages starting March 20-23 and running throughout the tournament.

— Eastside Lounge offers unlimited food and beverages starting at $195 March 20-21.

Summerlin

Red Rock Resort

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

redrockresort.com

— The Rouge Room offers viewing reservations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m., each with a $75 per person minimum. All-day viewing reservations are available with a $175 per person minimum. Open seating at the bar is first come, first served. Reservations can be made online at rougeroomlv.com.

— Lucky Bar offers an all-you-can-eat package March 20-21 with doughnuts and coffee 9-11 a.m. and hot food items 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Beverage minimums include $200 for an all-day reservation; $125 for half-day reservations (9 a.m.-3 p.m. or 3-8 p.m.). For reservations, email redrockgroupdining@stationcasinos.com.

— The Race & Sportsbook offers two all-day packages March 20-21. Tables and single seats are available; beverage minimums apply. For reservations, email redrockgroupdining@stationcasinos.com.

— Throughout the tournament, select bars are offering $20 beer buckets (domestic or import), shots starting at $7, Tito’s or Patron starting at $7, and cocktails starting at $20.