Wisconsin upsets top-seeded Villanova 65-62

Top-seeded Villanova was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by eighth-seeded Wisconsin, which overcame foul trouble for two of its stars in the second half Saturday to upset the defending champions 65-62 in the East region.

Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds (45) grabs a rebound against Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl,left, guard Zak Showalter, center, and guard Bronson Koenig,right, during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Bill Wippert/AP)

Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds (45) grabs a rebound against Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl,left, guard Zak Showalter, center, and guard Bronson Koenig,right, during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Bill Wippert/AP)

Villanova guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ (22) during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Bill Wippert/AP)

Villanova guard Josh Hart (3) loses control of the ball while driving to the basket against Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter (3) during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Bill Wippert/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Top-seeded Villanova was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by eighth-seeded Wisconsin, which overcame foul trouble for two of its stars in the second half Saturday to upset the defending champions 65-62 in the East region.

Nigel Hayes scored 19 points, dropping a layup in traffic with 11.4 seconds left to put Wisconsin ahead 64-62, and Bronson Koenig added 17 for the tournament-toughened Badgers (27-9), who are going back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year. They’ll play next week at New York’s Madison Square Garden after knocking off Villanova (32-4).

Josh Hart scored 19 to lead Villanova, but the senior guard was stripped by Wisconsin center Ethan Happ on a drive in the final seconds. Wisconsin’s Vitto Brown then split a pair of free throws with four seconds left, but Villanova couldn’t get off a final shot.