Xavier advances over Georgia State with 75-67 win

Jalen Reynolds scored a career-high 21 points and the Xavier Musketeers shot a season-high 67.6 percent from the field to hold off the Georgia State Panthers in the third round of the NCAA Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Dee Davis (11) loses the ball as he is trapped by Georgia State Panthers guard Ryan Harrow (55) and Panthers guard Isaiah Dennis (4) in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; The Xavier Musketeers bench reacts against the Georgia State Panthers in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers center Matt Stainbrook (40) drives against Georgia State Panthers forward T.J. Shipes (31) in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) drives against Xavier Musketeers center Matt Stainbrook (40) in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) drives around Xavier Musketeers guard Dee Davis (11) in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) reacts against the Georgia State Panthers in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) attempts to drive against Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) in the first half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers forward Markus Crider (33) lays up against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers forward Markus Crider (33) drives against Xavier Musketeers forward James Farr (2) in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) moves to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Remy Abell (10) in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) reacts against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) dunks against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Dee Davis (11) lays up against Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia State Panthers guard R.J. Hunter (22) strips the ball from Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 21, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jalen Reynolds (1) reacts from the bench against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half of a game in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Reynolds went 8-of-9 from the field as sixth-seeded Xavier (23-13) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the past eight seasons, and will face second-seeded Arizona in the West Regional semifinals Thursday in Los Angeles. Myles Davis hit a career high-tying five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Dee Davis added 15 points.

Reynolds went 8-of-9 from the field as sixth-seeded Xavier (23-13) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the past eight seasons, and will face second-seeded Arizona in the West Regional semifinals Thursday in Los Angeles. Myles Davis hit a career high-tying five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Dee Davis added 15 points.

R.J. Hunter scored 20 points for the 14th-seeded Panthers (25-10), who hit 56.5 percent of their shots from the floor but were outrebounded 23-12. Markus Crider added 10 points before fouling out with 2:24 remaining and Georgia State forced 14 turnovers two days after stunning Baylor in the second round.

Xavier led by as many as 11 in the first half and weathered a Georgia State surge, with Reynolds’ dunk on the half’s final possession giving the Musketeers a 32-28 halftime advantage. The Panthers tied the game on Crider’s basket with just over 15 minutes left, but Myles Davis’ 3-pointer and Reynolds’ dunk sparked a 7-0 spurt to put the Musketeers up 45-38.

Myles Davis’ fourth 3-pointer of the game pushed the Xavier cushion to 54-44 with 8:13 to play, but Hunter’s triple and two free throws brought Georgia State within 57-53 with 5:05 remaining. Reynolds muscled home a shot in the lane to extend the lead to six, while Myles Davis’ 3-pointer with 1:32 to go gave Xavier a 67-57 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier finished 22-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Georgia State shot 9-of-13. … The Musketeers outrebounded the Panthers 17-5 in the opening half, but Georgia State scored 10 points off nine turnovers. … Georgia State G Ryan Harrow, the team’s second-leading scorer, scored six points while playing sparingly after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.