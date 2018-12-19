Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 19

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2018 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated December 19, 2018 - 2:56 pm
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 6-1 1
2. Clark 6-0 2
3. Coronado 1-2 3
4. Canyon Springs 6-1 6
5. Faith Lutheran 7-3 4
6. Desert Pines 5-2 7
7. Liberty 1-2 5
8. Centennial 7-2 10
9. Arbor View 7-2
10. Legacy 8-3
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 6-2 1
2. Del Sol 7-0 3
3. Boulder City 8-2 2
4. Mojave 3-3
5. Chaparral 2-3
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 3-0 1
2. Desert Oasis 6-0 3
3. Bishop Gorman 8-0 2
4. Canyon Springs 11-0 4
5. Spring Valley 4-5 5
6. Faith Lutheran 8-1 7
7. Liberty 4-2 6
8. Foothill 6-1 8
9. Shadow Ridge 7-2 10
10. Coronado 4-2 9
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 6-4 1
2. Boulder City 5-4 2
3. Pahrump Valley 9-6 3
4. Mojave 3-3 5
5. Virgin Valley 4-5 4

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

