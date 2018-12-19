Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Dec. 19

|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|6-1
|1
|2. Clark
|6-0
|2
|3. Coronado
|1-2
|3
|4. Canyon Springs
|6-1
|6
|5. Faith Lutheran
|7-3
|4
|6. Desert Pines
|5-2
|7
|7. Liberty
|1-2
|5
|8. Centennial
|7-2
|10
|9. Arbor View
|7-2
|—
|10. Legacy
|8-3
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|6-2
|1
|2. Del Sol
|7-0
|3
|3. Boulder City
|8-2
|2
|4. Mojave
|3-3
|—
|5. Chaparral
|2-3
|—
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|3-0
|1
|2. Desert Oasis
|6-0
|3
|3. Bishop Gorman
|8-0
|2
|4. Canyon Springs
|11-0
|4
|5. Spring Valley
|4-5
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|8-1
|7
|7. Liberty
|4-2
|6
|8. Foothill
|6-1
|8
|9. Shadow Ridge
|7-2
|10
|10. Coronado
|4-2
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|6-4
|1
|2. Boulder City
|5-4
|2
|3. Pahrump Valley
|9-6
|3
|4. Mojave
|3-3
|5
|5. Virgin Valley
|4-5
|4
