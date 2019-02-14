Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6

|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|22-4
|1
|2. Clark
|21-4
|2
|3. Desert Pines
|20-6
|3
|4. Foothill
|18-8
|5
|5. Coronado
|16-7
|4
|6. Liberty
|13-11
|8
|7. Faith Lutheran
|17-8
|6
|8. Arbor View
|20-7
|7
|9. Centennial
|16-9
|10
|10. Legacy
|16-10
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|21-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|22-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|18-7
|3
|4. Chaparral
|14-7
|4
|5. Moapa Valley
|16-9
|5
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|25-1
|1
|2. Desert Oasis
|18-4
|2
|3. Spring Valley
|20-6
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|18-7
|4
|5. Canyon Springs
|23-3
|5
|6. Liberty
|19-5
|6
|7. Faith Lutheran
|18-6
|7
|8. Shadow Ridge
|20-6
|8
|9. Legacy
|14-10
|10
|10. Foothill
|14-15
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|18-7
|2
|2. Mojave
|13-6
|3
|3. Pahrump Valley
|19-12
|1
|4. Moapa Valley
|17-8
|5
|5. Democracy Prep
|9-7
|—
