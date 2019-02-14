Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2019 - 4:28 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 22-4 1
2. Clark 21-4 2
3. Desert Pines 20-6 3
4. Foothill 18-8 5
5. Coronado 16-7 4
6. Liberty 13-11 8
7. Faith Lutheran 17-8 6
8. Arbor View 20-7 7
9. Centennial 16-9 10
10. Legacy 16-10 9
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 21-5 1
2. Boulder City 22-3 2
3. Mojave 18-7 3
4. Chaparral 14-7 4
5. Moapa Valley 16-9 5
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 25-1 1
2. Desert Oasis 18-4 2
3. Spring Valley 20-6 3
4. Bishop Gorman 18-7 4
5. Canyon Springs 23-3 5
6. Liberty 19-5 6
7. Faith Lutheran 18-6 7
8. Shadow Ridge 20-6 8
9. Legacy 14-10 10
10. Foothill 14-15 9
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 18-7 2
2. Mojave 13-6 3
3. Pahrump Valley 19-12 1
4. Moapa Valley 17-8 5
5. Democracy Prep 9-7

