Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 23

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2019 - 4:03 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 17-3 1
2. Clark 17-2 2
3. Coronado 12-4 3
4. Desert Pines 15-6 4
5. Arbor View 17-5 5
6. Canyon Springs 13-3 7
7. Foothill 12-7 6
8. Faith Lutheran 13-6 8
9. Liberty 8-8 10
10. Centennial 12-7 9
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 15-5 1
2. Boulder City 14-3 2
3. Mojave 14-6 3
4. Moapa Valley 12-6 4
5. Chaparral 8-5
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 19-1 1
2. Desert Oasis 14-4 3
3. Spring Valley 15-5 4
4. Bishop Gorman 14-5 2
5. Canyon Springs 17-3 5
6. Faith Lutheran 13-5 7
7. Liberty 13-5 6
8. Shadow Ridge 14-5 8
9. Cimarron-Memorial 12-8 9
10. Green Valley 9-10 10
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 12-6 1
2. Pahrump Valley 16-11 3
3. Mojave 9-6 2
4. Boulder City 10-7 4
5. Democracy Prep 7-6

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

