Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Jan. 9

January 9, 2019 - 4:21 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 11-3 1
2. Clark 14-0 2
3. Coronado 8-3 3
4. Canyon Springs 9-2 4
5. Faith Lutheran 10-5 5
6. Desert Pines 10-6 6
7. Foothill 9-5
8. Arbor View 13-4 9
9. Centennial 9-5 8
10. Liberty 4-7 7
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 8-4 1
2. Boulder City 11-3 3
3. Mojave 9-6 4
4. Del Sol 9-7 2
5. Moapa Valley 9-6
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 13-1 1
2. Bishop Gorman 12-2 3
3. Desert Oasis 8-4 2
4. Canyon Springs 13-2 4
5. Spring Valley 11-5 5
6. Faith Lutheran 10-5 6
7. Liberty 9-3 7
8. Shadow Ridge 10-3 9
9. Foothill 12-5 8
10. Cimarron-Memorial 9-6
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 9-6 1
2. Pahrump Valley 12-10 3
3. Boulder City 7-7 2
4. Mojave 6-5 4
5. Virgin Valley 5-9 5

