Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Nov. 28

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2018 - 5:10 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 0-0 1
2. Coronado 0-0 2
3. Clark 0-0 3
4. Liberty 0-0 4
5. Desert Pines 0-0 5
6. Foothill 1-0 6
7. Faith Lutheran 1-0 8
8. Arbor View 1-0 9
9. Canyon Springs 0-1 7
10. Silverado 0-0 10
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 0-0 1
2. Boulder City 1-0 2
3. Mojave 1-0 4
4. Del Sol 1-0 5
5. Chaparral 0-0 3
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 0-0 1
2. Spring Valley 1-0 2
3. Desert Oasis 1-0 3
4. Bishop Gorman 0-0 5
5. Canyon Springs 5-0 6
6. Liberty 3-1 4
7. Cimarron-Memorial 3-2 10
8. Coronado 3-2 8
9. Green Valley 0-1
10. Clark 1-1
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 1-0 1
2. Boulder City 0-1 3
3. Virgin Valley 1-0 4
4. Pahrump Valley 0-1 2
5. Democracy Prep 0-0

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

