Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Nov. 28

|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|0-0
|1
|2. Coronado
|0-0
|2
|3. Clark
|0-0
|3
|4. Liberty
|0-0
|4
|5. Desert Pines
|0-0
|5
|6. Foothill
|1-0
|6
|7. Faith Lutheran
|1-0
|8
|8. Arbor View
|1-0
|9
|9. Canyon Springs
|0-1
|7
|10. Silverado
|0-0
|10
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|0-0
|1
|2. Boulder City
|1-0
|2
|3. Mojave
|1-0
|4
|4. Del Sol
|1-0
|5
|5. Chaparral
|0-0
|3
|— —
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|0-0
|1
|2. Spring Valley
|1-0
|2
|3. Desert Oasis
|1-0
|3
|4. Bishop Gorman
|0-0
|5
|5. Canyon Springs
|5-0
|6
|6. Liberty
|3-1
|4
|7. Cimarron-Memorial
|3-2
|10
|8. Coronado
|3-2
|8
|9. Green Valley
|0-1
|—
|10. Clark
|1-1
|—
|— —
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|1-0
|1
|2. Boulder City
|0-1
|3
|3. Virgin Valley
|1-0
|4
|4. Pahrump Valley
|0-1
|2
|5. Democracy Prep
|0-0
|—
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.