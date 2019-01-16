Nevada Preps Preview: Gorman, Findlay Prep play in Big City Showdown

Nevada Preps hosts Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz go over the high school basketball matches to watch and the Big City Showdown games.

Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) goes to shoot the ball while under pressure from Clark's Ian Alexander (32), left, and Frankie Collins (1) during the second half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Preps hosts Elaine Emerson and Ben Gotz go over the high school basketball matches to watch and the Big City Showdown games.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.