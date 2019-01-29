Basketball

Nevada Preps Preview: Schools fighting for playoff spots — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2019 - 1:40 pm
 

Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson go over all the high school basketball matchups to watch as teams are starting to look for a playoff opportunity.

Check out the video above.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Basketball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like