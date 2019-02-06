Nevada Preps Preview: Who Will Make it to the playoffs — VIDEO

Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson go over which high school basketball games to look out for and what teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.
Check out the video above.
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.
Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson go over which high school basketball games to look out for and what teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.
Ben Gotz and Elaine Emerson go over which high school basketball games to look out for and what teams have a chance to make it to the playoffs.
Check out the video above.
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.
See new home builder inventory in Las VegasHOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for saleCLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career trainingJOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer newsAUTOS
You May Like