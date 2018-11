No. 1 Bishop Gorman held off No. 2 Coronado to secure an 88-75 home victory in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) goes up for a shot in front of Coronado's Max Howard (21) during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) looks for an opening through Coronado's Max Howard (21) and Tyrell Hunt (10) during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) goes up for a shot against Coronado during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

No. 1 Bishop Gorman held off No. 2 Coronado to secure an 88-75 home victory in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

The game was televised nationally on ESPNU.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.