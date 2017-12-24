No. 2 Gorman claims Tarkanian Classic with victory over top-ranked Clark

Clark’s boys basketball team is going to have to wait a little longer to supplant the six-time defending state champions as Nevada’s best team.
Because Bishop Gorman struck first Saturday afternoon.
And, seemingly, regained its No. 1 ranking.
In the first of what could be a five-part installment this season, sophomore Noah Taitz hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the second-ranked Gaels to a 69-56 home victory over No. 1 Clark in the Platinum Division championship of the Tarkanian Classic.
Sixteen teams from across the country convened in Las Vegas for the tournament’s top bracket, and two local teams survived to set up the anticipated matchup: a rematch of last season’s state final in which Gorman rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:40 to defeat its Southwest rival.
Clark beat the Gaels, though, in a preseason exhibition in October to garner the preseason top ranking.
“We couldn’t let them beat us in our home gym,” Taitz said. “We believe that we’re the best team. I wouldn’t say (being the underdog) motivated us. I think we were the best team from the jump.”
And they proved that Saturday.
Washington-bound senior Jamal Bey, who was named the tournament MVP, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-6-inch guard was thrilled to lead the Gaels to their first Tarkanian title in six tries but was hesitant to draw too much significance from the victory.
Gorman now has won four of the past five meetings since Clark moved up to Class 4A.
“This is special because it’s our first Tark, but we’re waiting for the state,” Bey said. “That’s what we’re waiting on.”
Gorman, which led 25-17 at halftime, turned to its staunch defense to seal the championship. The Gaels (9-1) held Clark to 37.7 percent shooting from the field and finished with eight blocks.
Isaiah Cottrell capped his impressive tournament with 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Gorman.
Trey Woodbury, who is committed to UNLV, led Clark with 15 points and five rebounds. Antwon Jackson added 13 points, and Jalen Hill scored 11 for the Chargers (10-1).
“I think they were the team to beat,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “They had everyone back from last year’s team, plus Greg Foster transferring in. They deserved to be the No. 1 team. Our guys are just motivated because they want to win. They’re winners. They’re used to winning, and they want to represent Bishop Gorman and Las Vegas. …
“Clark’s a great team. This is the first of a lot of battles this year.”
Saturday’s highlights
Boys
— Jaden Hardy scored 23 points to lead Coronado to a 75-61 victory over Durango in the Orleans Division of the Tarkanian Classic.
— Donovan Joyner made 22 free throws and finished with a game-high 41 points to lead Las Vegas to a 74-67 victory over Woods Cross (Utah) in the Gatorade Division of the Tarkanian Classic.
— Lorenzo Brown scored 16 points to guide Desert Pines to an 80-72 over Godby (Fla.) in the Select Division of the Tarkanian Classic.
Girls
— Tournament MVP Dre’una Edwards scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in overtime to lead Liberty to a 62-54 victory over Valor Christian (Colo.) in the Diamond Bracket title game of the Tarkanian Classic.
— Sharmayne Finley scored 31 points to power Democracy Prep to a 45-44 win over Durango in the Tarkanian Classic.
— Jade Thomas scored 20 points as Coronado bested Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) 59-45 in the Tarkanian Classic.