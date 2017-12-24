No. 2 Gorman claims Tarkanian Classic with victory over top-ranked Clark

Sophomore Noah Taitz hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Bishop Gorman to a 69-56 home victory over Clark in the Platinum Division championship of the Tarkanian Classic on Saturday.

Bishop Gorman's Nolan Wedlow (30), center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Clark Chargers 69-56 in the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) is guarded by Clark Chargers' Greg Foster Jr (3) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

'Clark Chargers' Antwon Jackson (23) holds the ball as he looks to make a pass during the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A referee calls a personal foul on Clark Chargers' Adam Forbes (24) after he fouled Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) during the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Players from Bishop Gorman cheer during the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic against the Clark Chargers at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Antwon Jackson (23) is guarded by Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) during the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (5) is guarded by Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) during the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Greg Foster Jr (3) shoots the ball during the final seconds of the first half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice, left, and assistant coach Rich Thornton react during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic against the Clark Chargers at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (5) scores a slam dunk against the Clark Chargers during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Greg Foster Jr (3) guards Bishop Gorman's Jamal Bey (5) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Jalen Hill (21) knocks the ball away from Bishop Gorman's Chance Michels (25) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' James Bridges (15) waits for a rebound from a Bishop Gorman free-throw during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Chance Michels (25) shoots a free-throw during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman's Myles Bendavid (24) and Jamal Bey (5) celebrate after defeating the Clark Chargers 69-56 in the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bishop Gorman holds a trophy after defeating the Clark Chargers 69-56 in the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark’s boys basketball team is going to have to wait a little longer to supplant the six-time defending state champions as Nevada’s best team.

Because Bishop Gorman struck first Saturday afternoon.

And, seemingly, regained its No. 1 ranking.

In the first of what could be a five-part installment this season, sophomore Noah Taitz hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the second-ranked Gaels to a 69-56 home victory over No. 1 Clark in the Platinum Division championship of the Tarkanian Classic.

Sixteen teams from across the country convened in Las Vegas for the tournament’s top bracket, and two local teams survived to set up the anticipated matchup: a rematch of last season’s state final in which Gorman rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:40 to defeat its Southwest rival.

Clark beat the Gaels, though, in a preseason exhibition in October to garner the preseason top ranking.

“We couldn’t let them beat us in our home gym,” Taitz said. “We believe that we’re the best team. I wouldn’t say (being the underdog) motivated us. I think we were the best team from the jump.”

And they proved that Saturday.

Washington-bound senior Jamal Bey, who was named the tournament MVP, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-6-inch guard was thrilled to lead the Gaels to their first Tarkanian title in six tries but was hesitant to draw too much significance from the victory.

Gorman now has won four of the past five meetings since Clark moved up to Class 4A.

“This is special because it’s our first Tark, but we’re waiting for the state,” Bey said. “That’s what we’re waiting on.”

Gorman, which led 25-17 at halftime, turned to its staunch defense to seal the championship. The Gaels (9-1) held Clark to 37.7 percent shooting from the field and finished with eight blocks.

Isaiah Cottrell capped his impressive tournament with 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Gorman.

Trey Woodbury, who is committed to UNLV, led Clark with 15 points and five rebounds. Antwon Jackson added 13 points, and Jalen Hill scored 11 for the Chargers (10-1).

“I think they were the team to beat,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “They had everyone back from last year’s team, plus Greg Foster transferring in. They deserved to be the No. 1 team. Our guys are just motivated because they want to win. They’re winners. They’re used to winning, and they want to represent Bishop Gorman and Las Vegas. …

“Clark’s a great team. This is the first of a lot of battles this year.”

