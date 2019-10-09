88°F
Basketball

Pac-12, Big 12 teams to play in series next year in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2019 - 5:22 pm
 

The newly created Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, a three-game men’s basketball series, will begin play next year at T-Mobile Arena.

Colorado will play Texas Christian, Washington will face Oklahoma and Oregon will go against a Big 12 Conference opponent to be named in next year’s event. Those teams are expected to play return games at American Airlines Center in Dallas in 2021.

Arizona, Arizona State and Southern California will play at T-Mobile in 2021 against opponents from a power conference to be determined. The return games will be played in the New York area in 2022.

