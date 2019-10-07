81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Pac-12 to hold basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2022

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 11:13 am
 

The Pac-12 will continue to hold its end-of-season basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2022, the conference announced Monday.

The men’s event will continue to be held at T-Mobile Arena, and the women’s event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

“Last season provided a tremendous showcase for our Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments taking place in Las Vegas,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue the events at T-Mobile Arena and Mandalay Bay Events Center and to continue working with MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Events to provide the most entertaining experiences for our student-athletes, universities and fans.”

The women’s tournament was held in Las Vegas for the first time last season. The men’s tournament will be holding it’s eighth consecutive tournament in Las Vegas this season.

In July, the Pac-12 also announced that the conference’s football championship game will be moving to Las Vegas for a two-year run at Allegiant Stadium starting in 2020.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, rapper Snoop Dogg performs during Late Night in the Phog, K ...
Kansas apologizes for racy Snoop Dogg show at hoops event
By Dave Skretta The Associated Press

Kansas apologized for its risque event in which rapper Snoop Dogg performed, stripper poles were wheeled onto the floor and fake money was shot over the heads recruits.

Los Angeles Sparks executive vice president and general manager Penny Toler, left, newly named ...
WNBA investigating LA Sparks GM’s comments after loss in semifinals
The Associated Press

The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Connecticut.

In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference ...
Defying NCAA, California to let college athletes make money
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.