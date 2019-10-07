Pac-12 to hold basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2022

The Pac-12 will continue to hold it’s end-of-season basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2022, the conference announced Monday.

The Stanford Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks during a NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Pac-12 will continue to hold its end-of-season basketball tournaments in Las Vegas through 2022, the conference announced Monday.

The men’s event will continue to be held at T-Mobile Arena, and the women’s event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

“Last season provided a tremendous showcase for our Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments taking place in Las Vegas,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue the events at T-Mobile Arena and Mandalay Bay Events Center and to continue working with MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Events to provide the most entertaining experiences for our student-athletes, universities and fans.”

The women’s tournament was held in Las Vegas for the first time last season. The men’s tournament will be holding it’s eighth consecutive tournament in Las Vegas this season.

In July, the Pac-12 also announced that the conference’s football championship game will be moving to Las Vegas for a two-year run at Allegiant Stadium starting in 2020.

