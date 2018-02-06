Pahrump Valley’s growth shows against Cheyenne

Cheyenne High's Brielle Jefferson (5) reaches for the ball during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Makayla Gent (32) runs the ball against Cheyenne High's Onolina Palo (15) during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Skyler Lauver (4) tries to defend the ball from Cheyenne High during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Cheyenne High's Almond Slayton (32) throws the ball against Pahrump Valley's Kate Daffer (42) during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Alyvia Briscoe (2) passes the ball during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Cheyenne High's Shanice Aycox (1) throws the ball against Pahrump Valley's Sam Runnion (10) during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Cheyenne High's coach Clifton Lott talks to his team during a basketball game against Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Jackie Stobbe (11) throws the ball against Cheyenne High during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Skyler Lauver (4) celebrates a teammate's play against Cheyenne High during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Cheyenne High's coach Clifton Lott talks to his team during a basketball game against Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's coach Robert Hopkins talks to Sam Runnion (10) during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Jackie Stobbe (11) throws the ball against Cheyenne High's Rajanae Banks (12) during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley's Sabin Chaidez (13) reacts after a player during a basketball game at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Feb. 5, 2018. Pahrump Valley won 40-27. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Pahrump Valley’s girls basketball team ended an eight-year playoff drought last season.

On Monday, the Trojans edged closer to claiming their first league title since 2008.

Jacquellen Stobbe had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals to lead a balanced Pahrump attack as the Trojans earned a 40-27 road win over Cheyenne.

“We’re 18-5, and these kids, they haven’t really had any success out there in a long time,” Pahrump coach Bob Hopkins said. “Last year we made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, and we got better this year. We’re young and we just look to get some more tournament experience this year. And hopefully we can get to the big show.”

The Trojans (18-5, 7-2 3A Sunset League) opened the game on an 8-2 run and never trailed. They then used an 11-2 run in the second quarter to push their lead to 27-9 after a bucket by Savannah Fairbanks with 2:56 to go in the first half.

“When we played them out there, we kind of came out dead in the first half,” Hopkins said. “If we don’t play defense, we’re not very good. So we convinced the kids we’ve got to come out strong tonight, and we did.”

Defense wasn’t an issue on Monday for Pahrump, which limited Cheyenne to 7-for-40 shooting (17.5 percent) from the field and forced 23 turnovers.

“I thought we could have put them completely away in the first half, then we gave them six points in the last munute and 30 seconds and gave them some hope,” Hopkins said. “And then we just couldn’t ever quite get rid of them.”

Kylie Stritenberger had nine points and five rebounds, and Kathryn Daffer added seven points and seven boards for Pahrump, which got eight points off the bench from Makayla Gent. The Trojans close the regular season at home on Friday against Western (6-3 Sunset).

Almond Slayton had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots to pace Cheyenne (10-11, 5-4).

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.