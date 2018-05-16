Phoenix Suns win No. 1 pick in NBA draft lottery

It’s the first time the Phoenix Suns have won the draft lottery in franchise history.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, left, congratulates Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson after Tatum announced that the Suns had won the first pick for the NBA basketball draft, during the draft lottery Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov speaks to the media Monday, May 14, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CHICAGO — Phoenix has won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft.

It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.

Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.

Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta got the No. 3 pick — both of them moving up to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record.

The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NBA Draft Order

FIRST ROUND

1. Phoenix

2. Sacramento

3. Atlanta

4. Memphis

5. Dallas

6. Orlando

7. Chicago

8. Brooklyn (to Cleveland)

9. New York

10. LA Lakers (to Philadelphia)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit (to LA Clippers)

13. LA Clippers

14. Denver

15. Washington

16. Miami (to Phoenix)

17. Milwaukee

18. San Antonio

19. Minnesota (to Atlanta)

20. Oklahoma City (to Minnesota via Utah)

21. Utah

22. New Orleans (to Chicago)

23. Indiana

24. Portland

25. Cleveland (to LA Lakers)

26. Philadelphia

27. Boston

28. Golden State

29. Toronto (to Brooklyn)

30. Houston (to Atlanta via LA Clippers)

SECOND ROUND

31. Phoenix

32. Memphis

33./34. Atlanta

33./34. Dallas

35. Orlando

36./37. Sacramento

36./37. Chicago (to New York via Oklahoma City)

38. Brooklyn (to Philadelphia)

39. New York (to Philadelphia)

40. LA Lakers (to Brooklyn via Toronto via Orlando)

41. Charlotte (to Orlando via Phoenix via Memphis)

42. Detroit

43. LA Clippers (to Denver via New York via Philadelphia)

44. Washington

45. Milwaukee (to Brooklyn)

46. Miami (to Houston via Memphis)

47. Denver (to Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago via Utah)

48. Minnesota

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. New Orleans

52. Utah

53. Oklahoma City

54. Portland (to Dallas via Denver)

55. Cleveland (to Charlotte via Brooklyn via Philadelphia)

56. Philadelphia

57. Boston (to Oklahoma City)

58. Golden State (to Denver)

59. Toronto (to Phoenix)

60. Houston (to Philadelphia)

Note: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between lottery teams: Since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the Draft Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the Draft Lottery is conducted on May 15.