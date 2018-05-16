Phoenix Suns win No. 1 pick in NBA draft lottery

CHICAGO — Phoenix has won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft.
It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.
Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.
Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta got the No. 3 pick — both of them moving up to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record.
The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
NBA Draft Order
FIRST ROUND
1. Phoenix
2. Sacramento
3. Atlanta
4. Memphis
5. Dallas
6. Orlando
7. Chicago
8. Brooklyn (to Cleveland)
9. New York
10. LA Lakers (to Philadelphia)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit (to LA Clippers)
13. LA Clippers
14. Denver
15. Washington
16. Miami (to Phoenix)
17. Milwaukee
18. San Antonio
19. Minnesota (to Atlanta)
20. Oklahoma City (to Minnesota via Utah)
21. Utah
22. New Orleans (to Chicago)
23. Indiana
24. Portland
25. Cleveland (to LA Lakers)
26. Philadelphia
27. Boston
28. Golden State
29. Toronto (to Brooklyn)
30. Houston (to Atlanta via LA Clippers)
SECOND ROUND
31. Phoenix
32. Memphis
33./34. Atlanta
33./34. Dallas
35. Orlando
36./37. Sacramento
36./37. Chicago (to New York via Oklahoma City)
38. Brooklyn (to Philadelphia)
39. New York (to Philadelphia)
40. LA Lakers (to Brooklyn via Toronto via Orlando)
41. Charlotte (to Orlando via Phoenix via Memphis)
42. Detroit
43. LA Clippers (to Denver via New York via Philadelphia)
44. Washington
45. Milwaukee (to Brooklyn)
46. Miami (to Houston via Memphis)
47. Denver (to Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago via Utah)
48. Minnesota
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. New Orleans
52. Utah
53. Oklahoma City
54. Portland (to Dallas via Denver)
55. Cleveland (to Charlotte via Brooklyn via Philadelphia)
56. Philadelphia
57. Boston (to Oklahoma City)
58. Golden State (to Denver)
59. Toronto (to Phoenix)
60. Houston (to Philadelphia)
Note: Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between lottery teams: Since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the Draft Lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the Draft Lottery is conducted on May 15.