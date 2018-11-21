Prep boys and girls basketball players to watch for 2018-19

Boys Basketball
Starting Five
Jaden Hardy, Coronado (6-4, G)
The sophomore averaged 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season in earning first-team all-state honors. He is the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN.
Jalen Hill, Clark (6-7, F)
The senior has signed with Oklahoma. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, and was a first-team all-state selection. He is 99th ranked recruit in the senior class according to ESPN.
Carl Lewis, Coronado (6-9, C)
The senior transferred from Lynwood, California, where he had multiple 50-point games last season. He is ranked No. 61 in the senior class by ESPN.
Julian Strawther, Liberty (6-7, F)
The junior averaged 23.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season and made the all-state first team. He is the No. 37 recruit in the junior class according to ESPN.
Noah Taitz, Bishop Gorman (6-3, G)
The junior was a second-team all-state pick last season after averaging 17.5 points and helping the Gaels to their seventh consecutive state title.
Off the Bench
Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman (6-1, G, So.)
Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman (6-9, C, Jr.)
Anthony Hunter, Durango (6-0, G, Jr.)
Najeeb Muhammad, Democracy Prep (6-0, G, Sr.)
Martell Williams, Silverado (6-4, F, Jr.)
Girls Basketball
Starting Five
Melanie Isbell, Centennial (5-4, G)
The senior has signed with UNLV. She made the all-state first team after averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists last season.
Georgia Ohiaeri, Bishop Gorman (6-0, F)
The senior was an honorable mention all-state selection last season. She averaged 9.9 points in Southwest League play.
Daejah Phillips, Centennial (5-9, F)
The junior averaged 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in earning second-team all-state honors last season. She helped Centennial to a fourth straight state title.
Eboni Walker, Centennial (6-0, F)
The senior averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in helping the Bulldogs to a fourth consecutive state title. She was a first-team all-state pick, and has signed with Arizona State. She is ranked as the No. 43 player in the Class of 2019 by HoopGurlz.
Desi-Rae Young, Desert Oasis (6-0, C)
The junior averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior. She was an honorable mention all-state pick, and shot 59.5 percent from the field.
Off the Bench
Taylor Bigby, Centennial (6-0, G, So.)
Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley (5-8, G)
Shania Harper, Sierra Vista (6-2, F, Sr.)
Quinece Hatcher, Centennial (5-8, G, Sr.)
Alexus Quaadman, Spring Valley (6-1, F, Sr.)
Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings
(2017-18 record in parentheses)
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Gorman (29-4)
2. Coronado (17-12)
3. Clark (22-7)
4. Liberty (18-10)
5. Desert Pines (22-9)
6. Foothill (20-9)
7. Canyon Springs (24-3)
8. Faith Lutheran (22-6)
9. Arbor View (18-9)
10. Silverado (14-14)
Class 3A Boys
1. Democracy Prep (29-3)
2. Boulder City (20-7)
3. Chaparral (15-9)
4. Mojave (16-11)
5. Del Sol (14-14)
Class 4A Girls
1. Centennial (29-3)
2. Spring Valley (28-3)
3. Desert Oasis (21-5)
4. Liberty (31-3)
5. Bishop Gorman (12-17)
6. Canyon Springs (17-7)
7. Foothill (18-10)
8. Coronado (18-11)
9. Rancho (18-11)
10. Cimarron-Memorial (21-8)
Class 3A Girls
1. Moapa Valley (25-4)
2. Pahrump Valley (19-6)
3. Boulder City (15-11)
4. Virgin Valley (15-13)
5. Mojave (15-8)