Raiders’ Davis believes Las Vegas would be ‘wonderful’ NBA city

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called expansion of the league “inevitable” but reiterated it’s still not at the forefront of the association’s business plans.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week Silver said expansion wasn’t being mulled pre-pandemic, but the coronavirus’ impact on the league got those talks going again.

“Certainly, during the pandemic as I’ve mentioned, we’ve dusted off some of the plans that we previously looked at for potential expansion,” Silver told the AP. “But it remains on the backburner and it would not be appropriate to expand right now, given where our focus is on trying to work through this season. All our attention is on getting the business back to being fully operable as quickly as possible.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis’ purchase of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in January, which was approved by the NBA and WNBA last month, spurred speculation that it could be tied to a possible move to bring a NBA franchise to the city.

Davis said during the process of his purchase of the Aces he was in contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the topic regarding the possibility of Las Vegas landing NBA franchise has came up. But he’s unaware of what the chances of that actually happening at some point are.

“I’m not sure (about the chance of an NBA team coming to Las Vegas). I’ve talked with Adam Silver because the NBA had to OK me as well to become the owner of the team (the Aces),” Davis told the Review-Journal last month. “So, I’ve had some conversations with him, but nothing is etched in stone on that.”

If that day comes and Las Vegas lands an NBA frnachise, whether Davis is involved or not, he believes it would be a great fit if the NBA were to award the city a team.

“Las Vegas will be a wonderful place for an NBA franchise,” Davis said. “The (WNBA) fanbase we already have here is fantastic. It’s a like family atmosphere there. We hope to grow that exponentially in the near future.”

