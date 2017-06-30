Rajon Rondo waived by Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) looks to pass against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, forward Taurean Prince and center Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo, rear, watches his shot as Brooklyn Nets guard Archie Goodwin (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. The Bulls won 112-73. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) plays against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (9) drives past Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson (90) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston. The Bulls won 106-102. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million Friday rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season. He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago last summer.

The 31-year-old Rondo was in and out of the rotation, chided Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for criticizing the team’s effort and finished the season on a strong note before missing the final four playoff games against Boston because of a broken right thumb.

The four-time All-Star averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists. The Bulls had said Rondo would probably be back, but he became expendable when they acquired Kris Dunn from Minnesota in the Butler trade on draft night.

Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.