Raptors parade brings Toronto fans out in full force — PHOTOS

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left to right, smokes a cigar holding his playoffs MVP trophy as he celebrates with performing artist Drake and his mother Kim Robertson during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green smokes a cigar as he celebrates during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sprays champagne towards fans during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sprays champagne on fans during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka pops a bottle of champagne during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend Kishele Shipley take a seat as their daughter Kaliyah naps during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry gestures towards fans while holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, and guard Kyle Lowry celebrate during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fans gather to cheer on the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball team's championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fans fill the intersection of Queen St. West and University Avenue during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball team's championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Members of the Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship team ride on buses during a victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)

Members of the Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship team ride on a bus during a victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard smokes a cigar as he sits with his playoffs MVP trophy during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Thousands of fans gather to cheers on the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball team's championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry celebrates during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fans pack Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall ahead of the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry waves to fans while holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2019 Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Jubilant Raptors fans decked out in team gear are jamming downtown Toronto for a parade for the NBA champions.

Crowds packed the route and the square outside City Hall where the march is to end in the afternoon. Fans, many skipping school and work, filled the streets and subways as early as 7 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to attend briefly. Mayor John Tory declared Monday “We The North Day” in Toronto, after the NBA champions’ slogan.

Some 1.5 million are expected to be at the parade. The Raptors are traveling in open-air double-decker buses with the NBA championship trophy.

Star guard Kyle Lowry, the team’s longest-serving member, said on Twitter: “Grandma I know you front row already!!”

The last time the city held a sports celebration of this magnitude was after the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.