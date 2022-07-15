Recovering Gayles drops in on future USC teammates

Aaliyah Gayles, who continues her recovery after being shot at a house party in April, visited her future Southern California teammates Thursday in Los Angeles.

Spring Valley senior Aaliyah Gayles during the NIAA Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley High School basketball guard Aaliyah Gayles, center, is hugged by her father Dwight Gayles, right, and teammates after she is announced as a McDonald's All-American while she and invited guests watch the selection show on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aaliyah Gayles, who continues her recovery after being shot at a house party in North Las Vegas in April, visited her future Southern California teammates Thursday in Los Angeles, according to the team’s Twitter account.

And her future teammates were thrilled, judging by the reaction.

Our girl @IsthatAg3 pulled up to summer workouts today and the squad was HYPED!❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LyLJTYbLvO — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) July 15, 2022

Gayles was a McDonald’s All-American last season after averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.9 rebounds for Spring Valley, which qualified for the Class 5A state tournament.

She signed her letter of intent shortly after her attack.

“Aaliyah is one of the most talented, athletically gifted basketball players I’ve known. She is electric on the court, with her ability to score, defend and create for others with her ball-handling and vision,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a release at the time. “But from the moment I got to know her, I was also drawn to her character. Her humility, loyalty, warm personality and resilience set her apart, along with her athletic gifts.”

A survivor of 10 gunshot wounds, eight of which were in her legs and ankles, Gayles underwent three surgeries and graduated with her Spring Valley class in June.