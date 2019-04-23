Report: Kings coach Luke Walton sued for sexual assault

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A female sports reporter has accused new Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

TMZ reported Monday night citing legal documents that Kelli Tennant is suing Walton. TMZ reports that Tennant claims she went to Walton’s hotel room to discuss a book she was writing when Walton pinned her to the bed, forcibly kissed her and groped her.

The incident happened before Walton became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016 and while Tennant worked for Sportsnet LA.

Walton was let go by the Lakers earlier this month and hired by the Kings.

The Kings say they are aware of the report and gathering additional information. The team had no other comment.