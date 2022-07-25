Report: Shaquille O’Neal’s son signs with Henderson G League team
Shareef O’Neal played at UCLA and Louisiana State, but also underwent open-heart surgery and experienced foot injuries.
Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, will play for NBA G League Ignite next season, the Henderson-based team, according to The Athletic.
Shareef O’Neal, a 6-foot-10-inch big man, reportedly signed a six-figure contract.
O’Neal, 22, averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.9 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team this year.
He was a top high school recruit who played at UCLA and at his dad’s alma mater, Louisiana State. O’Neal underwent open-heart surgery in December 2018 and experienced foot injuries in 2020 and 2021.
