Report: Shaquille O’Neal’s son signs with Henderson G League team

Shareef O’Neal played at UCLA and Louisiana State, but also underwent open-heart surgery and experienced foot injuries.

Lons Angeles Lakers' Shareef O'Neal (46), second from right, reacts after a play during a NBA Summer League game against the Ne Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, will play for NBA G League Ignite next season, the Henderson-based team, according to The Athletic.

Shareef O’Neal, a 6-foot-10-inch big man, reportedly signed a six-figure contract.

After playing for the Lakers in Summer League, Shareef O’Neal – the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – is signing a six-figure contract with the NBA G League Ignite, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

O’Neal, 22, averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.9 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team this year.

He was a top high school recruit who played at UCLA and at his dad’s alma mater, Louisiana State. O’Neal underwent open-heart surgery in December 2018 and experienced foot injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.