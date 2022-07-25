86°F
Report: Shaquille O’Neal’s son signs with Henderson G League team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 4:03 pm
 
Lons Angeles Lakers' Shareef O'Neal (46), second from right, reacts after a play during a NBA S ...
Lons Angeles Lakers' Shareef O'Neal (46), second from right, reacts after a play during a NBA Summer League game against the Ne Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, will play for NBA G League Ignite next season, the Henderson-based team, according to The Athletic.

Shareef O’Neal, a 6-foot-10-inch big man, reportedly signed a six-figure contract.

O’Neal, 22, averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.9 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team this year.

He was a top high school recruit who played at UCLA and at his dad’s alma mater, Louisiana State. O’Neal underwent open-heart surgery in December 2018 and experienced foot injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

