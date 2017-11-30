Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Here are the Review-Journal’s high school basketball rankings.

Clark High School senior Greg Foster, center, finishes a drill during basketball practice at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Monday Oct. 23, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Boys

Class 4A

1. Clark (0-0) — The Chargers return five starters and added transfer Greg Foster from their state runner-up team.

2. Bishop Gorman (0-0) — Jamal Bey and a host of young players will try to keep the Gaels state title streak alive.

3. Coronado (0-0) — The Cougars lost serious talent, but new faces should keep them going.

4. Foothill (1-0) — The Falcons always are tough, and Marvin Coleman will look to lead the team to state.

5. Faith Lutheran (1-0) — The Crusaders will rely heavily on their backcourt, led by point guard Jaylen Fox.

Class 3A

1. Desert Pines (0-0) — The defending state champs move on without graduated stars Capri Uzan and Trevon Abdullah-Booker.

2. Cheyenne (1-0) — Last season’s state runner-up returns solid group, led by guard Kavon Williams.

3. Sunrise Mountain (1-0) — Steven Adeyemi will try to lead the Miners back to the playoffs.

4. Del Sol (1-1) — The Dragons will try to overcome the loss of Jonathan Spearman to graduation.

5. Chaparral (0-1) — Athletic point guard Jonathan Tendale should make the Cowboys a contender.

Girls

Class 4A

1. Centennial (0-0) — The Bulldogs will look to keep their state title streak going.

2. Liberty (4-0) — Foothill transfer Rae Burrell will make the Patriots even tougher.

3. Spring Valley (1-0) — Guards Essence Booker and Kayla Harris are back for their senior seasons.

4. Desert Oasis (1-0) — Tennessee State recruit Dajaah Lightfoot returns to lead the Diamondbacks.

5. Bishop Gorman (0-0) — The Gaels will have their hands full in the loaded Southwest League.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (1-0) — The defending Sunrise League champs must replace four seniors, including three starters.

2. Cheyenne (1-3) — The early losses came against strong Class 4A competition.

3. Moapa Valley (0-0) — The defending Southern Region champs return just one starter.

4. Desert Pines (0-1) — The Jaguars were second in the Sunset League last season at 8-2.

5. Pahrump Valley (1-0) — The Trojans look to improve on last season’s 12-14 record.