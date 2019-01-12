Seniors spark Centennial boys to 60-52 win over Palo Verde

Centennial senior Leland Wallace had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulldogs defeat Palo Verde 60-52 on Friday night in a Northwest League boys basketball game.

Centennial's Jairus Dickson (1) drives the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Jairus Dickson (1) shoots past Palo Verde's Sebastian Bejaoui (20) during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Leland Wallace (15) dunks against Palo Verde during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Connor Peterson (1) gets a rebound against Centennial's Brandon Ruiz (22) during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kade Madsen (23) drives the ball against Centennial's Savio Rivera (4) during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial fans shout as a Palo Verde player lines up a free throw shot during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Xakime Milton (5) shoots against Palo Verde during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Austin Anderson (12) passes the ball in front of Palo Verde's Connor Peterson (1) during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Shane Thomas (3) drives the ball past Palo Verde's Connor Peterson during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Marqis Turner (10) battles for the ball against Palo Verde's Drew Warnick (30) during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Sebastian Bejaoui (20) moves the ball around Centennial's Marqis Turner (10)during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Kade Madsen (23) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Centennial during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Savio Rivera (4) moves the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Chris Dockery (0) drives the ball against Palo Verde's Drew Warnick (30) during the first half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Caden Loerwald (11) drives the ball past Centennial's Marqis Turner (10) during the second half of a basketball game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial senior Leland Wallace championed the toughness of the Northwest League after a 60-52 home victory over Palo Verde on Friday night.

He’s as tough as any player in it.

The rugged, 6-foot-6-inch forward had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulldogs take down the Panthers before an enthusiastic crowd comprised of two rowdy student sections and an ebullient band.

Senior Marqis Turner added 10 points for Centennial and sophomore Chris Dockery eight, including a key basket in the fourth quarter amid Palo Verde’s comeback attempt.

“The league, there’s a lot of dogs in it,” Wallace said. “We’ve got a lot of competition. … All the other schools, they really want it. They all want to go state this year, but we’re trying to go to state. It’s really competitive.”

Wallace and Turner help provide senior leadership for Centennial (11-5, 4-1), which features several talented underclassmen guards. The Bulldogs used their nonleague schedule to configure their chemistry in preparation for league play.

Palo Verde (8-10, 2-2) — much improved under first-year coach Pat Condron — utilized a crisp, free-flowing motion offense to take an eight-point lead in the first quarter.

But Centennial countered with its 1-3-1 zone defense and slowed the Panthers’ ball and player movement.

“They never stop moving. They screen well for each other,” Centennial coach Noah Hartstock said. “We thought our length in the zone would bother them a little bit. We were fortunate that they missed some open shots. We kind of got them out of what they wanted to do and take advantage of that.”

The Bulldogs uncorked their transition offense, and Wallace went to work in the paint to help them build a 12-point lead. Palo Verde pulled within four points in the fourth quarter before missing a handful of open jumpers in the waning seconds.

“At certain points, we were rushing ourselves,” Wallace said. “But our coaches calmed us down (and) helped us out.”

Kade Madsen scored 12 to lead the Panthers.

