Should NBA play out its season in Las Vegas?

Clay Travis of “Outkick the Coverage” advocated that the league consider such an option, saying games could be played in controlled environments without fans at T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden arena and the Thomas & Mack Center.

He pointed out that the NBA already has a major presence here with its annual Summer League played at the Thomas & Mack and Cox Pavilion and that the English Premier League is considering a similar arrangement to complete its season.

Sports worldwide, including the NBA, have halted their season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Travis said the now-empty casino-hotels that line the Strip could house the 30 NBA teams, and each player would be quarantined for 14 days to ensure he is healthy. He also laid out several options for finishing the season, including each team playing 10 games before the playoffs or going straight into the postseason with a 30-team tournament.

“Then as playoff teams are eliminated, it’s would be like NBA survivor, they pack up their bags at the hotel and depart Las Vegas,” Travis wrote.

