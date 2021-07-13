Special Olympics clinic in Las Vegas has NBA touch
On Monday, Special Olympics Nevada put on a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center.
Former NBA player Jason Richardson, a two-time NBA slam dunk champion, led warm-up drills for players and helped them improve their skills. Pro player Nigel Williams-Goss, a former Findlay Prep star, also worked with players at the event.
The USA men’s national basketball team is conducting its training camp in Las Vegas through July 19. They are playing games at Michelob Ultra Arena to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.