Basketball

Special Olympics clinic in Las Vegas has NBA touch

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 12:07 am
 
Guest and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson congratulates player Christine McCul ...
Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson congratulates player Christine McCullough after a great shot as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guest and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, left, and son Jaxon, 13, lead a war ...
Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, left, and son Jaxon, 13, lead a warm up drill for players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Players warm up with some shooting as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic wit ...
Players warm up with some shooting as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic with two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Special guest and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson congratulates player Christi ...
Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson congratulates player Christine McCullough after a great shot as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Director of Programs Harry Mong, center right, introduces two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jaso ...
Director of Programs Harry Mong, center right, introduces two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, center left, to coaches as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Player Denton Dorn, left, gets off a shot under the watchful eye of two-time NBA Slam Dunk Cham ...
Denton Dorn, left, gets off a shot under the watchful eye of two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, right, as his son Jaxon, 13, cheers him on as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Professional basketball player Nigel Williams-Goss, left, warms up with young player Christine ...
Professional basketball player Nigel Williams-Goss, left, warms up with young player Christine McCullough as they warm up before shooting as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic with two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Special guest and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs while leading a warm ...
Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs while leading a warm up drill for players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Special guest and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs with some of the play ...
Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs with some of the players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Monday, Special Olympics Nevada put on a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center.

Former NBA player Jason Richardson, a two-time NBA slam dunk champion, led warm-up drills for players and helped them improve their skills. Pro player Nigel Williams-Goss, a former Findlay Prep star, also worked with players at the event.

The USA men’s national basketball team is conducting its training camp in Las Vegas through July 19. They are playing games at Michelob Ultra Arena to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

