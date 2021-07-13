Special Olympics clinic in Las Vegas has NBA touch

On Monday, Special Olympics Nevada put on a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center.

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson congratulates player Christine McCullough after a great shot as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, left, and son Jaxon, 13, lead a warm up drill for players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Players warm up with some shooting as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic with two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Director of Programs Harry Mong, center right, introduces two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, center left, to coaches as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denton Dorn, left, gets off a shot under the watchful eye of two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, right, as his son Jaxon, 13, cheers him on as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional basketball player Nigel Williams-Goss, left, warms up with young player Christine McCullough as they warm up before shooting as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic with two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs while leading a warm up drill for players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson laughs with some of the players as the Special Olympics Nevada hosts a basketball clinic at the Las Vegas Basketball Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former NBA player Jason Richardson, a two-time NBA slam dunk champion, led warm-up drills for players and helped them improve their skills. Pro player Nigel Williams-Goss, a former Findlay Prep star, also worked with players at the event.

