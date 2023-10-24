Sphere popping up in a new place: Athletes’ jerseys

The operators of the Sphere have a deal to put the Las Vegas venue’s logo on an NBA team jersey, starting with Wednesday’s season opener.

A flaming face graphic appears on the Sphere during the opening night of U2's residency Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sphere Vegas' logo to be featured on New York Knicks jersey's for the 2023-24 NBA season following the two entities entering into a patch partnership deal. (MSG Sports/Sphere Entertainment.)

The Sphere will be featured on the New York Knicks uniforms this NBA season following the Las Vegas arena being named the team’s official jersey patch partner.

Patches with The Sphere’s logo will be featured on Knicks’ jerseys during home and away games starting Wednesday with their season opener against the Boston Celtics. Knicks regular and practice jerseys and warm-up shirts sold at retail locations at Madison Square Garden will also feature The Sphere logo.

“The MSG family of companies has an unrivaled portfolio of premium assets, and we are committed to ensuring that the strength of our brands and unique global reach continue to benefit one another in powerful ways,” David Hopkinson, president and chief operating officer of MSG Sports said in a statement. “This pairing brings together two globally-recognized brands — a revolutionary new venue that is literally changing the way people experience live entertainment, and one of the most recognized franchises in professional sports — to create an innovative partnership at the intersection of sports and entertainment.”

The Sphere has been drawing a ton of attention since its massive 580,000-square-foot exosphere was lit up for the first time for Independence Day. That momentum has been building ever since with the exterior screen featuring an array of content and U2 kicking off their residency Sept. 29 inside the $2.3 billion arena. The interior of the facility features a 160,000-square-foot LED wall behind the stage which is as impressive as the outside display.

