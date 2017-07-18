ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Basketball

Spurs sign Joffrey Lauvergne

The Associated Press
July 18, 2017 - 12:16 pm
 

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward/center Joffrey Lauvergne, who has played for three teams in his three-year NBA career.

Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Lauvergne played for Oklahoma City and Chicago last season. He played 50 games for the Thunder, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds before being dealt to Chicago, where he averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 games.

Memphis selected Lauvergne in the second round of the 2013 NBA draft before trading his rights to Denver. In two seasons with the Nuggets, he averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

He played for the French national team at the 2016 Olympics, where he averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Basketball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like