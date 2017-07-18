Spurs sign Joffrey Lauvergne

Lauvergne has played for three teams in his three-year NBA career.

This May 9, 2017 file photo shows San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walking on the court during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward/center Joffrey Lauvergne, who has played for three teams in his three-year NBA career.

Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Lauvergne played for Oklahoma City and Chicago last season. He played 50 games for the Thunder, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds before being dealt to Chicago, where he averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 games.

Memphis selected Lauvergne in the second round of the 2013 NBA draft before trading his rights to Denver. In two seasons with the Nuggets, he averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

He played for the French national team at the 2016 Olympics, where he averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.