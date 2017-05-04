Spurs’ Tony Parker will miss rest of playoffs after rupturing tendon

May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. (Soobum Im/USA Today Sports)

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) is carried off the court after being injured during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in San Antonio. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs after rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Parker will need season-ending surgery, meaning the Spurs will have to go through the rest of the postseason without their veteran floor leader. He was injured with 8:34 to play in Wednesday night’s game and the Spurs went on to win and tie the series at one game apiece.

While the 34-year-old Parker is not the dynamic playmaker he was in his younger days, he has still been hugely important to what the team does. After the Spurs were blown out in Game 1, Parker responded with 18 points in 25 minutes before getting injured.

