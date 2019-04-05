St. John’s edges Centennial in GEICO national semifinals

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz directs her team against Spring Valley during the Sunset Region girls basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Centennial won 75-45. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Azzi Fudd hit two free throws with 8.3 seconds left Friday and helped St. John’s (D.C.) to a 63-61 win over Centennial’s girls basketball team in the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals tournament in New York City.

Fudd, the Gatorade national player of the year, had 27 points for the second-ranked Cadets (36-1).

Eboni Walker had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Centennial (31-2), which had a 3-point attempt fall short with two seconds to play.

St. John’s will face New Hope (Md.) in the championship game at 7 a.m. Saturday.

