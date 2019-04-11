Steve Alford expected to be named UNR basketball coach

According to multiple reports, former UCLA head coach Steve Alford will be named the head coach at UNR on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Former UCLA head coach Steve Alford is expected to be named head coach at UNR as early as Thursday, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Multiple sources on Wednesday night reported Wolf Pack officials and Alford were “in the final stages of an agreement” for the former Indiana star to become the 19th head coach at UNR.

Alford will replace Eric Musselman, who coached for four years at UNR, and just Sunday as hired at Arkansas.

The 54-year-old Alford coached at UCLA for five-plus seasons and finished with a 124-63 record. He was fired by UCLA on Dec. 31.

Alford previously coached at New Mexico.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.