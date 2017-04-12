Steve Fisher officially announces retirement, says ‘San Diego State is my legacy’

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher talks to his players during the first half of their Mountain West Conference game against UNLV Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher and assistant coach Justin Hutson watch the action during the first half of their Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal game against UNLV Thursday, March 12, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, San Diego State coach Steve Fisher speaks to the referee in the first half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Illinois State in San Diego. Two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday, April 10, 2017, that Fisher is retiring after spending 18 seasons as San Diego State's basketball coach. (Lenny Ignelzi, File/AP)

UNLV men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies, left, and San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher chat during the Men's Basketball Media Day at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel on Wednesday, Oct.12, 2016. The Rebels are picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher yells to his players during the first half of their Mountain West Conference tournament championship game against Wyoming Saturday, March 14, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher yells at one of his players during the first half of their Mountain West Conference game against UNLV Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher yells to his players during the first half of their Mountain West Conference game against UNLV Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015, at Viejas Arena in San Diego. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SAN DIEGO — Steve Fisher felt it was simply time to step away from his long, distinguished and somewhat unusual basketball coaching career.

Fisher will probably be best remembered for his Michigan years, when he led the Wolverines to the 1989 national championship after being promoted on the eve of the NCAA Tournament, and later coaching the Fab Five.

But he says he’s proudest of what he did in 18 seasons at San Diego State, turning what had been a basketball backwater into a perennial postseason participant.

“San Diego State is my legacy,” Fisher said at a news conference Tuesday, when he handed over the program to his long-time assistant, Brian Dutcher.

Dutcher has been associate head coach-head coach in waiting since 2011.

Fisher was 386-209 at SDSU and 619-307 overall.

Fisher will have a part-time role with SDSU’s athletic department.