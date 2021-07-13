Team USA drops 2nd straight exhibition game in Olympic tuneup
The USA men’s national basketball team fell to 0-2 in Las Vegas after a 91-83 exhibition loss to the Australian national team Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
It’s the first time the national team has lost back-to-back exhibition games since 1992, when professionals began playing. The Americans were 54-2 in exhibition games before coming to Las Vegas.
USA point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers said the team is “still working at becoming a team.”
“These teams are experienced. They’ve spent a lot of time together,” Lillard said. “We’re not just going to come out here, roll the ball out and beat these teams. We’ve got to play the right way.”
USA coach Gregg Popovich agreed with Lillard. Popovich said he was pleased with the way his team came out Monday compared to Saturday in a loss to Nigeria. Team USA led Australia 46-37 at halftime.
“We were more physical, we sustained the defense better, we rebounded better,” Popovich said.
But that success fell apart in the second half when Australia outscored Team USA by 17 points.
“I thought we got better tonight,” Popovich said. “After a short time together, a lot of things have to be covered. The first half and second half were two different beasts. … We didn’t hit the boards the same way. Our defense wasn’t the same. Our pace wasn’t the same. Some guys have to get their legs and rhythm back. In general, we need more conditioning.”
Lillard, who led Team USA with 22 points, said the game was a step in the right direction.
“The more time we spend on the floor together, the more we’ll figure each other out, and we’ll figure out ways to get the ball moving,” he said. “To start tonight, our pace was better. We pushed the ball. We kept it simple. We attacked. We were patient, making the extra play, or the extra pass. Sometimes too much. I think that just shows that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Patty Mills, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, led Australia with 22 points. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter when Australia outscored USA 21-19.
Kevin Durant scored 17 for Team USA, which will play Argentina at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The team has three more games in Las Vegas before departing for Tokyo.
