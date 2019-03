DeMarcus Cousins, left, and Draymond Green of the United States grab a rebound from Andres Nocioni of Argentina during a USA Basketball showcase exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team will have an intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15. Prices begin at $50.

The exhibition as well as the Aug. 16 game against Spain in Anaheim, California, will serve as tuneups for the FIBA World Cup in China on Aug. 31-Sept. 15.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.