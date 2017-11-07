Top recruit, Liberty player Rae Burrell chooses Tennessee

Liberty girls basketball player Rae Burrell announced her commitment to the University of Tennessee via a Twitter video Tuesday.

Rae Burrell poses with a Tennessee jersey on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 after announcing her commitment with the Universitiy of Tennessee. (@Raehoops/Twitter)

One of the best players in Nevada is going to one of the best programs in the country.

Liberty girls basketball player Rae Burrell announced her commitment to the University of Tennessee via a Twitter video Tuesday. Her commitment is non-binding and Tennessee coaches cannot comment on her until she signs Thursday.

The 6-foot-1-inch wing is considered the best player in the state, and is ranked as the 44th best prospect in the nation by HoopGurlz. She played the first three years of her high school career at Foothill, but moved to Liberty’s zone this summer and will join the Patriots for her senior season.

Burrell helped power the Falcons to a state tournament berth and Sunrise Region title last season, ending the four-year streak of her new team. She had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the region title game, a 55-52 victory over Liberty.

