Toronto Raptors outlast Golden State Warriors, win NBA title

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each scored 26 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to capture their first championship.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets off a shot in front of Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A sign showing images of Golden State Warriors players is displayed outside of Oracle Arena before Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. This will be Golden State's final game at Oracle Arena. The team moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) handles the ball under pressure from Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr watches the action against the Toronto Raptors during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A Golden State Warriors fan signs an old piece of the basketball floor outside of Oracle Arena before Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. This will be Golden State's final game at Oracle Arena. The team moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks over Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, Pool)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves past Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, middle, is defended by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, is helped up after being injured during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after being injured during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time.

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Raptors won the series 4-2, denying the Warriors what would have been a third straight championship.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam had 26 points apiece for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard each had 22 for Toronto.

Klay Thompson scored 30 for Golden State but left with a knee injury. Andre Iguodala scored 22 points and Stephen Curry had 21 for the Warriors. Curry missed a 3-pointer with about 5 seconds left, the Raptors tacked on a free throw off a technical in the last second when the Warriors called a time-out they didn’t have, and the last game at Oracle Arena was the last game of Golden State’s reign.

