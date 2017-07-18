Toronto Raptors sign forward Kennedy Meeks

The former Tar Heel went undrafted this past June

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed forward Kennedy Meeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed for Meeks, an undrafted free agent out of defending national champion North Carolina.

The 6-foot-10, 277-pound Meeks played for the Raptors’ entry in NBA summer league team in Las Vegas, averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over four games.

In four seasons at North Carolina, Meeks averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 21.3 minutes in 144 games. He averaged career highs in points (12.5), rebounds (9.5) and minutes (24.3) in 40 games to help the Tar Heels win the national title as a senior.

In the NCAA Tournament, Meeks averaged 12.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 26.2 minutes in six games. He earned All-Final Four honors after recording a career high-tying 25 points and 14 rebounds in the semifinals versus Oregon. Meeks finished with 69 rebounds in the tournament, the most in any one NCAA Tournament by a Tar Heel.